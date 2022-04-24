Outreach programme for budding entrepreneurs

April 24, 2022

‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ and ‘Kaigarika Adalat’ in Mysuru on Apr. 28

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government’s ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ (become an entrepreneur, provide jobs) will be held in Mysuru on Apr. 28.

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani will inaugurate the programme at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Hall. The Department of Large and Medium Industries will organise the event for guiding educated youth and budding entrepreneurs achieve their career goals.

The programme is aimed at creating awareness among young professionals and graduate students (technical education) on the advantages of becoming entrepreneurs and contribute to the economy instead of seeking employment. Those attending the workshop will get a chance to interact with CEOs of top companies.

Youths from Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu and Mandya can participate in the event through video-conferencing.

A huge screen will be installed at the venue to facilitate more participants to watch the programme.

“Our aim is to provide a platform for youngsters to become successful entrepreneurs. We want them to be job providers instead of job seekers. They will get an opportunity to meet and interact with successful business leaders,” Nirani said.

The programme is aimed at providing a platform for technical students, youngsters to directly interact with successful entrepreneurs, and industry experts to gain knowledge, and learn about the various schemes and programs of the government.

The programme will provide information about institutions for finance facilities and areas of better investment opportunities. Online guidance will be provided for those who have registered even after this physical programme.

The event will also have motivational sessions for students and inspire students to start their own enterprises, become self-reliant and create numerous opportunities for themselves and others.

On the same evening, a ‘Kaigarika Adalat’ at 3.30 pm where problems of industrialists will be heard and an attempt will be made to solve them.