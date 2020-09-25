Hanur’s Sulwadi Maramma temple to re-open from Oct.20

September 25, 2020

Hanur: Nearly two years after Sulwadi Maramma temple (Kichguth Maramma temple) in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district was shut down following the infamous food poisoning case in which at least 17 people lost their lives and over a hundred people took ill, the temple will re-open for devotees from Oct.20.

Replying to a question by Hanur MLA R.Narendra in the ongoing Legislature Session at Bengaluru on Wednesday, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari said that the temple was closed after the food poisoning tragedy that took place in Dec.2018.

Pointing out that Muzrai Department officials have inspected the temple and submitted a report on the conduct of rituals, Poojari said that based on the report, the Department will be taking measures for conduct of rituals and re-opening the temple for devotees from Oct.20, 2020.

It may be recalled here that on the fateful day of Dec.14, 2018, 17 devotees who consumed poisoned ‘Prasadam’ offered at Sulwadi temple died while over a hundred other devotees fell ill and were treated at various Hospitals, including the ones in Mysuru city.

Four people were arrested in connection with the case, who included Junior Seer of Salur Mutt Immadi Mahadevaswamy, Temple Manager Madesha, his wife Ambika and Temple Priest Doddaiah. All the four are in Jail and the case is being heard in the Court.