District Secretary calls for conducting more and faster COVID-19 test

September 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District in-Charge Secretary N. Jayaram has asked the officials to conduct more and faster COVID-19 tests in the district.

He was speaking at COVID-19 care progress review meeting with District level officials at ZP hall here on Wednesday.

Pointing out that conducting a larger number of COVID-19 tests will help in the timely treatment of the infected, Jayaram said this will also help in checking the spread of the deadly pandemic. As such, it is important for conducting tests involving a larger population, he said.

Noting that it is less likely that asymptomatic persons visit Primary Health Centres for medical check-ups, he said that in such a situation, medical teams will have to carry out tests at public joints such as markets, business places and industrial areas, travelling in mobile testing units.

Stating that it has come to be known that there are several D-Group post vacancies in COVID Hospitals, Jayaram instructed the officials to immediately recruit experienced candidates through outsourcing.

Referring to flood relief, Jayaram said that concerned officials must carry out a survey of flood affected areas and take measures for providing relief to farmers who have lost crops.

Stressing on the need for effective implementation of Government schemes and initiatives, he said it is important to ensure that farm equipment subsidy and other loan facilities provided by the Agriculture Department, reach the doorsteps of the targeted beneficiaries.

Expressing concern over child marriages that have taken place during lockdown period, he directed officials to get alerts from Anganwadi workers and local Gram Panchayat members about such marriages and take early measures for stopping such marriages much before they are due to take place.

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) D. Bharati, Additional SP Shivakumar, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, ADC B.S. Manjunathaswamy and other officials were present.