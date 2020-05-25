Govt. to set up ‘Open Hospitals’ if Corona cases rise rapidly: Health Minister
COVID-19, News

Govt. to set up ‘Open Hospitals’ if Corona cases rise rapidly: Health Minister

May 25, 2020

Chitradurga: Amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the State, Health Minister B. Sriramulu said that the State Government is planning to set up ‘Open Hospitals’ since there are indications of a rapid spurt  of the deadly pandemic in June and July.

Speaking to presspersons at Molakalmuru in the district, which Constituency he represents in the Assembly, Sriramulu said that the Open Hospitals will be set up in large open spaces such as Stadiums and Auditoriums on a temporary basis. 

Pointing out that such type of hospitals are already in existence in badly affected Western countries, he said that only those people with COVID-19 symptoms will be examined and treated in such hospitals.

Maintaining that Open Hospitals help in screening a large number of people, he said that a decision in this regard will be taken by the Government constituted COVID-19 Task Force Committee.

The Minister further said that in the backdrop of fears of COVID-19 spreading to rural areas, appropriate measures were being taken to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Replying to a query, Sriramulu said that a decision on ending wage disparity between Allopathy and Ayurveda doctors will be taken on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching