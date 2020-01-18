Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna gets relief as HC dismisses plea against him
News

January 18, 2020

Bengaluru: n a big relief for Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the Karnataka High Court (HC) on Friday dismissed a plea challenging his election as MP.

The defeated BJP Candidate A. Manju had filed a petition in the HC seeking disqualification of Prajwal on the grounds that he had submitted a false affidavit while filing nominations for the general Lok Sabha Polls held in April last year. A single-Judge Bench comprising Justice Michael D’Cunha who heard Manju’s plea, dismissed it on technical grounds.

However, another disqualification case filed by advocate Devaraj Gowda is pending against Prajwal, which case has been posted for hearing on Jan.23, it is learnt.

