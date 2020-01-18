Karnataka State budget on Mar.5 to be farmer-focussed: CM B.S. Yediyurappa
Karnataka State budget on Mar.5 to be farmer-focussed: CM B.S. Yediyurappa

January 18, 2020

Shikaripura:  With the farming community in distress due to floods, drought and other natural causes, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the State budget to be presented on Mar.5 will be farmer-focussed.

Speaking to presspersons at his home Constituency Shikaripura in Shivamogga recently, he said that this was his first budget after coming to power in July last and the seventh overall as CM. 

Asserting that his Government would concentrate more on agriculture, he said the budget will have many schemes for SC/ST communities and other sections of society. Pointing out that budgetary preparations are underway, he said that the budget will be finalised by the end of February.

