Hats off to the courier woman… but let her not risk her life sans a helmet

March 26, 2025

Sir,

Hats off to M.T. Yogesh Kumar for his special write-up about Anu and her son riding a scooter (International Women’s Day Special — Courier of Courage) in Star of Mysore dated Mar. 23.

If Anu had worn a helmet and put a small helmet on her son’s head, the photograph would have been a good picture. Hope, the Police will not penalise Anu for this lapse.

Perhaps, while taking the photographs, your photographer might have asked Anu to stop the vehicle and remove the helmet. All my appreciation to Anu for being so brave to lead a male-dominated life.

– M.S. Vijayashankar , Lakshmipuram, 25.3.2025

II

Sir,

This is with reference to the full-page article titled ‘Courier of Courage’ in SOM dated Mar. 23.

While appreciating the efforts of Anu in supporting her family, I am aghast to find her riding a two-wheeler with a heavy courier bag on her back and a toddler on her lap without adhering to any safety norms.

With crazy traffic on Mysuru roads where people drive like headless chickens with scant respect for traffic rules, it is the most dangerous act of Anu to ride with her child in front.

Any distraction by her or the child can cause unimaginable accidents. And it is against law to carry a baby on the lap while driving a vehicle, either car or two-wheeler.

While all my sympathies and best wishes are with Anu, this is not the way of earning a livelihood risking her life as well as her child’s.

– S. Sekar, Agrahara, Mysuru, 23.3.2025

III

Sir,

The special write-up ‘Courier of Courage’ is such a wonderful story of women’s empowerment and motherhood. I commend this lady.

But at the same time, I can’t stay silent on the safety issue: She is not wearing a helmet. Her child too is not safe in the front.

This is not the first time I am seeing a small child either in the front or on the back seat of an adult on a two-wheeler, both parties without a helmet. Some children are big enough to wear a helmet.

We do not have any rule or manufacturer who makes helmets for children of different ages.

But if the Government passes a law that children of all ages must wear a helmet if they have to travel on a two-wheeler (this includes helmets for cyclists), the manufacturers may consider it.

– George Rego, Mysuru, 23.3.2025

NOTE: While Star of Mysore appreciates the concern expressed by its readers towards Anu and her toddler son riding a two-wheeler sans helmets, we would like to clarify that Anu indeed wears a helmet while riding her scooter but had taken off briefly to pose for the photographer. As a concerned newspaper, Star of Mysore does not encourage helmetless riding. —Ed

