Talk on ‘World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development’

The Institution of Engineers (India-IEI), Mysore Local Centre, had organised a talk on the topic “World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development” on the occasion of World Engineering Day celebrations at its premises in city recently. Picture shows Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, delivering the talk as (from left) Dr. S.A. Mohan Krishna, Hon. Secretary, IEI, Mysore,Er. K.B. Bhaskar, Programme Convener, IEI, Mysore, Dr. U. Chandrashekar, Vice-Chancellor, Godavari Global University, Rajamandri and Er. B.S. Prabhakara, Convener, Technical Activities, IEI, Mysore, look on.
Recent Comments