March 26, 2025

T.C. Vasantharaja Urs (88), retired Deputy Director of Karnataka PU Board and a resident of Jayalakshmipuram, passed away this morning in city.

He leaves behind his wife S.V. Sarala, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be held at his native place Bettadatunga in Periyapatna taluk tomorrow (Mar. 27).