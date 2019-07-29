Have fever for three days? Rush to nearby Hospital for dengue check

July 29, 2019

Mysuru: The Aedes Aegypti is relentless. Health experts say the deadly mosquitoes that cause dengue are finding enough breeding places due to intermittent rains and water-logging leading to a rise in the number of dengue cases in the city.

Dr. S. Chidambara, District Controller of Vector-Borne Diseases has appealed to public that if anybody is having fever for three days in a row they should immediately consult doctors.

Speaking to Star of Mysore as dengue cases are on rise in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, he said from January to June, 22 persons have been confirmed with dengue in Mysuru and all of them are recovering now. All viral fevers will have similar symptoms.

“Depending on the symptomatology, if dengue is suspected, blood samples will be sent to the District Health Office. But forgetting the word ‘suspected,’ people often panic about dengue. While dengue virus has four serotypes and first three types have been reported in the district from the last few years, only the fourth one is dangerous which has never been reported here. So there is no need to panic,” he said.

“If anybody is suffering from fever continuously for three days, they should immediately visit a Government hospital or any reputed hospital. In such cases, visiting a small clinic and neglecting the severity of the situation would be detrimental,” he added.

As of now, blood samples of more than 480 patients who are suspected to carry dengue have been checked in the laboratory. Out of those 480 patients, after getting the lab results, 22 patients have tested positive. They are recuperating now.

Out of those 22 patients, 12 are from Bengaluru and Mangaluru. People should take up measures to control the population of mosquitoes including usage of mosquito nets and mosquito coil as well as preventing water-logging, he said.

Attributing the spurt to the huge surge in density of mosquito population, Dr. Chidambara said for every 10 reported confirmed dengue cases, over a 100 go unreported. Hospitals are getting patients with symptoms that resemble dengue signs. “We are screening them all to prevent the outbreak,” he added.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by one of the five major serotypes (or strains) of the dengue virus. The virus is spread to humans via mosquito bites. Symptoms of the fever typically set in anywhere from three days to two weeks of being exposed to the virus.

The most common symptoms are fever and joint pain (classical indication which leads doctors to suspect dengue), while headaches, myalgia (muscle pain) and general fatigue can also be seen in those suffering with the disease.

