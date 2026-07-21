Hawkers to be shifted to 25 designated zones

July 21, 2026

Mysuru: Designated street vending zones in Mysuru are finally set to become operational, with Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, who is also the MCC Administrator, directing officials to prioritise the relocation of hawkers to 25 identified vending zones across the city.

Reviewing the progress of encroachment removal and street vending management, Patil instructed officials to complete the allotment of vendor shelters built between Ballal Circle and Vedanta Hemmige Circle on the New Kantharaj Urs Road within this week.

Reluctant vendors

Zone-2 officials informed the meeting that the shelters had been designed with vending stalls on either side and a central passage for pedestrians. However, vendors have been reluctant to shift, arguing that stalls located towards the rear would not be sufficiently visible to customers.

Expressing displeasure over the delay, Patil said the facility, constructed at considerable public expense to accommodate 44 vendors, should not remain idle. He directed officials to allot the stalls this week to vendors holding valid identity cards.

Reviewing the situation in Zone-6, Patil observed that street vending continues on footpaths in the city’s core commercial area despite repeated clearance drives. He reminded officials that several stretches had already been notified as no-vending zones and called for stricter enforcement.

Ashoka Road clearance today

Zone-6 Development Officer assured the meeting that eviction drives would resume on Sayyaji Rao Road, while encroachment clearance on Ashoka Road has been scheduled for today.

Patil also directed officials to ensure that vendors do not occupy footpaths in multiple rows and that adequate space is always left for pedestrians. He instructed field staff to conduct daily inspections until the situation is brought under control.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Zone-4 Development Officer Satyamurthy in carrying out encroachment removal, while officials from all zones presented updates on the progress of clearance operations.