Hazardous cleaning of sewers, septic tanks banned
News

Hazardous cleaning of sewers, septic tanks banned

February 9, 2025

Mysuru: The Executive Engineer of Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC’s) Water Supply and UGD Division has banned pourakarmikas from getting into septic tanks and manholes for cleaning them without using  safety gears as per the Supreme Court order and Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

In a press release, the Executive Engineer has further stated that the MCC had banned manual scavenging in 2011 and as an alternative step, machines were being used for the maintenance of UGD system.

According to Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, manual scavenging is illegal and a non-bailable offence. Any works pertaining to cleaning of UGDs the MCC should get it done with expert Safai Mithras, the Executive Engineer has stated.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching