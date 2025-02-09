Hazardous cleaning of sewers, septic tanks banned

February 9, 2025

Mysuru: The Executive Engineer of Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC’s) Water Supply and UGD Division has banned pourakarmikas from getting into septic tanks and manholes for cleaning them without using safety gears as per the Supreme Court order and Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

In a press release, the Executive Engineer has further stated that the MCC had banned manual scavenging in 2011 and as an alternative step, machines were being used for the maintenance of UGD system.

According to Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, manual scavenging is illegal and a non-bailable offence. Any works pertaining to cleaning of UGDs the MCC should get it done with expert Safai Mithras, the Executive Engineer has stated.