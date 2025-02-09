Two persons including stepfather sentenced to jail

February 9, 2025

Mysuru: City’s POCSO Special Court has sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 25,000 and has also sentenced the stepfather of a minor girl to five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000 after they were found guilty of sexually assaulting the minor girl.

While the man who was sentenced to 20 years jail is Bishal Munda and the stepfather, who was also sentenced to jail is Rishi Behar.

Details: Bishal Munda, the neighbour of the minor girl, who was residing at Kadakola Industrial Area, made her believe that he was in love with her and on Apr. 7, 2024, when the girl’s family members were away, he assaulted her sexually. It is learnt that he took the minor girl to Bengaluru and sexually assaulted her there also.

The girl’s mother had lodged a complaint at the Women’s Police Station and when the Cops investigated, they came to know that the girl’s stepfather Rishi Behar had also sexually assaulted the girl. Women’s Police Station Inspector Yogananjappa, who conducted investigation, had submitted a charge sheet to the Court.

POCSO Special Court Judge Anand P. Hogade, who took up the case, heard the arguments from both sides and found Bishal Munda and Rishi Behar guilty of the crime and sentenced them to jail besides recommending Rs. 6 lakh as compensation to the girl.

Public Prosecutor K.B. Jayanthi, argued on behalf of the Government.