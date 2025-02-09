Former FKCCI Chairman Sudhakar Shetty urges MUDA to issue E-Khata
February 9, 2025

Mysuru: FKCCI (Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry) past Chairman S. Sudhakar Shetty has urged MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) to itself issue E-Khata certificates to sites in Privately developed Layouts coming its jurisdiction.

In a letter written to the Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, who is also the current MUDA Chairman, Shetty said that the privately developed Layouts which were under the jurisdiction of MUDA have now been handed over to the respective local bodies.

Though the Government has ordered for immediate issuance of E-Khata to owners of properties, the officials and people representatives of local bodies and Panchayats have resorted to corrupt practises and intentionally delaying issuance of E-Khata, he alleged.

Maintaining that officials in local bodies are seeking bribes for issuance of E-Khatas, Shetty, in his letter, urged the DC to direct the MUDA for issuance of E-Khatas as in the past and thereafter  hand over the Layouts to local bodies.

E-Khata is an electronic Property certificate that maintains ownership information in an online database, serving as an alternative to the traditional paper-based Khata.

