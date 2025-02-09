Kaveri 2.0 glitch fixed but non-auto transfer of data new error

February 9, 2025

Sub-Registrars offices hit by fresh technical issue, hampering the services again

Mysuru: Even as the registration of properties resumed at the sub-registrar offices in the State only recently, following the fixing of the technical glitch detected in Kaveri 2.0 software, there seems to be no full stop for complaints as yet.

There has been inadequacy in the functioning of sub-registrar offices, leading to impediment in providing the services speedily, only to earn the wrath of the general public and the needy, who have been taking the employees at sub-registrars offices to task.

Following the hacking of Kaveri 2.0 software 10 days ago, the work at all the sub-registrars offices across the State had been severely affected, leading to stalling of services. The State Government had to incur a huge loss of revenue, estimated at several crores of rupees. The real estate industry that is largely dependent on sub-registrar offices, was severely hit, as a chain of effect.

The e-Governance Department along with the expertise of technical experts fixed the glitches caused due to the hacking of software, thus restoring the service to the relief of those connected with the realm. However, even before heaving a sigh of relief, the sub-registrar offices are grappled with another technical glitch.

The Kaveri 2.0 is used to process various services like property registration, marriage registration to name a few, at the sub-registrars offices. The details related to Right to Tenancy Certificate (RTC), Survey and Khata should be automatically transferred from Kaveri 2.0 software to Bhoomi software. However, following the technical issues, there are complaints related to auto transfer of the said data, thus delaying the allied services.

The staff at Sub-Registrars Offices, Taluk Offices, Department of Survey Settlement and Land Records and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) are attributing at the issues related to auto transfer of required data.

Had the State Government taken precautions against cyber attacks, this situation wouldn’t have arisen, say the public, who hope that the issue may not recur in near future at least.

The Revenue Department has lodged a Police complaint to bust the racket that is deliberately attacking our Information Technology (IT) system to hamper the process of registration of properties. A complaint has been lodged in this regard to Asst. Commissioner of Police (ACP), CEN Police Station, Bangalore Central Division. A First Information Report (FIR) is also filed, as the Police investigation comes in handy to prevent cyber attacks in the future. Besides, we will independently audit the security of our IT system, which would be helpful in strengthening our IT system

—Krishna Byre Gowda, Revenue Minister

A week ago, the technical issues had resulted in the delay in providing the services related to registration of properties. This has led to the rush of people in getting the property registrations done. To cater to them, the timings of office hours is also extended.

Normally, the office was functioning from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm, which is now extended up to 6.30 pm. There is no complaint related to 2.0 Kaveri software now, but the auto transfer of data. With the public raising queries in this regard, we shall be addressing the technical error soon.

—Nandini, Senior Sub-Registrar, Mysuru