HDK inaugurates ‘Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra’

February 9, 2025

Mysuru: North-eastern States which are home for varieties of cultures and traditions are not just a part but form the heart of our country, said Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), here yesterday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra-2025, organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthri Parishat (ABVP) as part of ‘Student Experience in Inter-State Living’ programme at Skanray Technologies premises in Hebbal Industrial Area.

Stating that North Eastern States — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura — followed rich tradition and culture, Kumaraswamy said that in 1944 the Indian National Army led by Subhash Chandra Bose had hoisted the tricolour of free India for the first time at Moirang in Manipur.

“Despite facing hardship owing to geographical positioning, infiltration, natural calamities among other issues, people belonging to about 166 ethnic groups have been living harmoniously over the past decades. Though its contribution to the country is immense, the region has remained distant in the minds of rest of India. This has to change,” he added.

Kumaraswamy also said that emphasis would be given to establish heavy industries in the north eastern region. “In 1996, the then Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda had toured the north eastern States for six days and had announced a package of Rs. 7,503.51 crore with the immediate release of Rs. 6,100 crore which paved the way for development activities in the region. Until then, the region had been neglected by the governments,” he said.

Rs. 5.5 lakh crore development projects

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who said that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spent about Rs. 5.5 lakh crore over the past 10 years for various development projects in the North East under ‘Look East Policy.’

“PM Modi has instructed to thoroughly review every development programme announced in North Eastern States. Following this, I had undertaken a four-day tour to Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya and reviewed industries under the Ministry of Heavy Industries apart from holding meeting with the officials,” he said.

Culture and tradition unveiled

The students, dressed in their traditional attire, took part in the cultural programme, showcasing rich culture and tradition of their respective States.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Hon. Consul of Cambodia Karthik Thallam, ABVP National Vice-President Prof. Mandra Bhanusherk, State South Region President Dr. M.N. Ravi, Reception Committee President and Skanray Technologies MD Vishaprasad Alva, General Secretary Dr. Chandrashekar, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland Organising Secretary Manjunath Mangalagi and others were present.