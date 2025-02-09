Mysore Co-operative Bank polls: Independent candidates score significant win

February 9, 2025

Mysuru: The anxiety over the results of city’s The Mysore Co-operative Bank polls has ended with the counting of votes yesterday, in which independent candidates, who had not aligned with any of the two major contesting groups, scored a significant victory.

Those elected as Directors are: J. Yogesh (5,553 votes), SBM Manju (5,285), N. Yogananda (4,280), J. Niranjan (4,164), H. Harish Kumar (4,082), R. Ravikumar (4,047), R. Somanna (3,960) (all from General category), K. Girish (SC-2,455 votes), M. Ramakrishna (ST-3,183), C. Chandrashekar (Backward Class Category A – 4,412) and P. Rajeshwari (3,929 votes) and M. Pramila (Women reserved-2,993 votes.

Earlier, T. Ravi had got elected unopposed from Backward Class Category- B seat.

The polls to elect 12 out of the 13 (one candidate was elected unopposed earlier) Directors of the Bank (2025-30) located at Gandhi Square in the heart of the city, was held at Dasara Exhibition Grounds on Jan. 19. However, the counting of votes did not take place on that day as the High Court had ordered a stay on the counting, following a petition by some Bank members who were denied voting rights.

Now, with the Court vacating the stay, the counting was taken up yesterday at Uttaradi Mutt’s Satyapramoda Kalyana Mantapa (Anjaneyaswamy Temple), located adjacent to CFTRI compound on KRS Road.

Out of the successful candidates, H. Harishkumar, K. Girish, M. Ramakrishna and P. Rajeshwari had aligned with the group led by K. Umashankar, while R. Ravikumar had aligned with the group led by former Corporator SBM Manju, who also got elected as a Director, bagging the second highest number of votes in the polls.

A total of 39 candidates had contested for 12 seats. As many as 10,721 out of the 13,500 voters of the Bank had exercised their franchise in the voting held on Jan. 19. The polls saw some of the old timers losing, giving way for fresh faces.

Senior Inspector of Co-operative Societies B. Raju was the Returning Officer.