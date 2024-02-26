Kaveri 2.0 server glitch continues at Sub-Registrar Offices

February 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Kaveri 2.0 software technical glitch at Sub-Registrar Offices across the city and district continued for the fifth day today, thus giving no respite for citizens who continued to visit the Sub-Registrar Offices across the city this morning in large numbers for property registration and other transactions.

The Kaveri 2.0 online services platform is managed by the Department of Stamps and Registration coming under the Revenue Department of the State Government. It provides a range of services related to property registration, document registration, marriage registration, stamp duty calculation etc.

In the city, there are five Sub-Registrar Offices — Mysuru East (Dr. Rajkumar Road in Teachers Layout), Mysuru West (near Vijayanagar Water Tank), Mysuru North (Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nazarbad), Mysuru South (Ramakrishnanagar) and at MUDA Office on JLB Road. Also, there are nine other Sub-Registrar Offices across the district (T. Narasipur, Bannur, Nanjangud, K.R. Nagar, Mirle, Periyapatna, Bettadapura, Hunsur and H.D. Kote).

With the Kaveri 2.0 portal server breaking down due to technical glitch, the citizens continue to face a lot of hardship as they have been visiting these Offices daily with the hope that their transactions would get done. But that is not to be, as the glitch continues, with no signs of getting over shortly.

The Kaveri 2.0, which is an upgraded version of Kaveri 1.0, was launched by the then Revenue Minister in the previous Basavaraj Bommai Government on Mar. 2, 2023, when the Minister had said that this new software will make sure the property registration completes in 10 minutes and the citizens will not have to wait at the Sub-Registrar Offices for hours for consistent follow up of their transactions.

But contrary to the Minister’s statement, the Kaveri 2.0 software has hardly addressed the property registration problems that the people are facing, with frequent server breakdowns.

But less than a year after it was launched, the Kaveri 2.0 portal is frequently facing technical glitches and server breakdowns, which has left the portal service availing citizens frustrated.

The Kaveri 2.0 is a property registration online service portal, which facilitates registration of property buying and selling, contract agreements, donation agreements, general agreements, Will registration, property valuation services etc.

Even as the people continue to suffer, the Revenue Department officials have maintained a stoic silence on when the technical glitch issue will be appropriately addressed.

The officials are said to be not speaking up on the issue as they too have little information regarding the exact cause of the glitch.

Meanwhile, the breakdown of Kaveri 2.0 online portal services, which has occurred in almost all Sub-Registrar Offices across the State, has been causing a revenue loss of hundreds of crores of rupees to the Government every day. With the issue not addressed even after 5 days, the citizens are left wondering what the Government is doing to set right the portal as it is one of the important source of revenue to the State’s exchequer.