Second PU exam from Mar. 1 & SSLC exam from Mar. 25

February 26, 2024

Bengaluru: The Time Table for the SSLC and Second PUC Karnataka Board Exams has been released, according to which the second PU exams (2023-24) will be held from Mar. 1 to 22 and SSLC (2023-24) from Mar. 25 to Apr. 6.

Announcing the official time table at Bengaluru recently, Minister of School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said that the dress code for the exam will be as per the directions of the Court. He pointed out that the SSLC exam will be held from Mar. 25 to Apr. 6 and second PUC from Mar. 1 to 22.

Stating that as many as 8,96,271 students have registered for SSLC and 6,98,624 students for second PUC, the Minister said a total of 2,741 centres across the State would be set up for the exams.

Pointing out that there will be 20 Internal Assessment marks in each subject, SSLC and the PUC exams will be held as per the 80-20 formula (Exam paper of 80 marks and 20 marks for Internal Assessment) just like last year, Madhu Bangarappa said that the results of both the Exams are likely to be declared at the end of April.

SSLC exam time-table

Mar. 25 First Language Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English (NCERT) and Sanskrit.

Mar. 27 Social Science.

Mar. 30 Science, Political Science, Hindustani music and Karnatak music.

Apr. 2 Mathematics and Sociology.

Apr. 3 Elements of Electrical Engineering IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-2, Elements of Mechanical Engineering – IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI ‘C’, Elements of Computer Science and Economics.

Apr. 4 Third Language Hindi, Kannada, English, Persian, Arabic, Tulu, Urdu, Sanskrit and Konkani

Apr. 6 Second Language English and Kannada.

SECOND PUC exam time-table

Mar. 1 Kannada and Arabic.

Mar. 4 Mathematics and Education.

Mar. 5 Political Science and Statistics.

Mar. 6 Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness.

Mar. 7 History and Physics.

Mar. 9 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology & Home Science.

Mar. 11 Logic and Business Studies.

Mar. 13 English.

Mar. 15 Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry & Basic Maths.

Mar. 16 Economics.

Mar. 18 Geography and Biology.

Mar. 20 Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science.

Mar. 21 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French.

Mar. 22 Hindi