I used stones, bricks hurled at me to build Jayadeva: Dr. C.N. Manjunath

February 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Dr. C.N. Manjunath, said that Jayadeva Hospital is catering health services to people like Kamadhenu (celestial cow) and Kalpavruksha (divine tree), with 500 percent progress to its credit in the last 18 years. “This should be in a perpetuating mode,” he said.

The renowned cardiologist was speaking after receiving felicitation at Jayadeva Hospital on KRS Road in city on Saturday.

Reflecting on his tenure as Director of Jayadeva Hospital since 2006, Dr. Manjunath recounted the challenges he faced, stating, “It was not a bed of roses then, with some people throwing stones and bricks at me. However, I remained determined and instead used those same obstacles to build the behemoth institute that Jayadeva is now.”

He shared his vision of providing five-star hotel-like treatment at the hospital and his ambition to elevate its standards to match those of private hospitals, which have now become a reality.

Dr. Manjunath also highlighted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself has commended the functioning of Jayadeva Hospital, which has garnered national and international fame. The Chief Minister has urged other Government hospitals to take inspiration from Jayadeva’s success story in maintaining high standards of healthcare, he added.

Reflecting on his involvement in the construction of Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru, Dr. Manjunath expressed his dedication, stating, “I conducted inspection 73 times during its construction, overseeing it as if it was my own house. Providing excellent treatment requires more than just a building and equipment; it requires a genuine compassion for patients. Given the opportunity, we should serve the people to the best of our abilities. While I may have served as the Director of this Institute, I also took on the roles of an engineer and counsellor.”

Dr. Manjunath emphasised the importance of maintaining warm relationships, by stating, “Positivity should be our guiding principle, but what truly matters is the warmth in our relationships. Genuine kindness holds more value than intelligence. We should be passionate about our work.”

Reflecting on his retirement, he expressed confidence that criticisms will fade away while achievements will endure. He extended his gratitude to the Chief Minister and the hospital staff for their unwavering dedication and compassionate care towards patients, likening their service to treating patients with a motherly affection, akin to serving God.

Vice-Chancellor of Adichunchanagiri University Dr. M.A. Shekar, Dr. Anusuya Manjunath, Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, former VC of University of Mysore Prof. K.S. Rangappa, humourist Prof. M. Krishnegowda and Chikkathimmaiah also shared their views during the programme. Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Dr. Harsha Basappa, Dr. K. Santhosh, Dr. Veena Nanjappa, Dr. S. Hema, Dr. Madhu Prakash, Dr. Bharati, Dr. Vishwanath, Dr. Ashwini, Dr. Jayaprakash, Dr. Srinidhi S. Hegde, Dr. Rashmi, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Pashupati, Nursing Superintendent Harish Kumar, PRO Vani and others were present.