Police to keep a hawk-eye on rowdy elements: Home Minister Dr. Parameshwara assures safety of citizens

February 26, 2024

Bengaluru: The Police Department is capable of ensuring safety of every citizens, said Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara.

Replying to a question of MLC Nagaraj Yadav during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council recently, Dr. Parameshwara said: “Police were keeping a hawk-eye on rowdy elements, apart from conducting regular raids once in three to four months on them.”

Stating that action would be initiated against those violating the law, the Home Minister said that Police had seized pistols, lethal weapons among others during the recent raids and added that the Police have been instructed to keep a watch on history-sheeters in their respective Police Station limits.

7,500 CCTV cameras

Dr. Parameshwara also informed the House that a total of 7,500 CCTV cameras at a cost of Rs. 655 crore have been installed in various parts of the city and a City Command Control Room was also opened to keep a round-the-clock vigil on sensitive and hyper sensitive areas in the city. He added that, instructions will be passed to respective Police Stations through the Command Room on identifying faulty cameras.

Safety Islands

The Bengaluru City Police have also installed ‘Safety Islands’ in various locations to help public inform the Police about various crimes including assaults, robbery, chain snatching and other emergencies.

On pressing SOS button, the jurisdictional Police will reach the spot within 5 minutes which helps in controlling the crime rate and bringing the culprits to book, said Dr. Parameshwara.

He also said that, first ever Cyber Crime Police Station in the country had been set up in Bengaluru and added that the victims of cyber crimes were allowed to file complaint at any of the Police Station compared to earlier norm of filing complaints only in the designated Police Stations.

Dr. Parameshwara also mentioned that the Hoysala Squad has been specially trained to handle cyber crimes. He also added that 112-Helpline number is launched for the public to inform about untoward incidents which would help the Police to act swiftly to nab the culprits.