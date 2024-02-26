‘District Education Department striving to improve performance in SSLC exams’

February 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: State SSLC Examination Board has announced the dates for the current year’s examinations. The exams will begin from March 25 and end on April 6. Following this, the Education Department is working hard to improve the district’s performance and improve the standings in the SSLC result from the last year’s 16th position to be among the top 5 districts in the State.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DDPI H.K. Pandu said, “A total of 40,333 students from the district are appearing for the SSLC examinations. Of these, we have identified 5,198 students who are weak in their studies, based on their previous performances, and training them. By interacting regularly with various school headmasters and headmistress and subject teachers which had recorded below par results in last year’s examination at both district and taluk level, we are guiding them to improve their performance this year.”

Stating that a taluk level resource team with subject experts in Kannada, Mathematics, English, Hindi, Social Science and Science had been formed, Pandu said that the team was visiting schools with low results and interacting with teachers to improve the performance.

“Based on the inputs from schools, the department has classified 40,333 students as distinction students (1,893), first class students (26,000), second class (8,000) and third class & likely to fail students (5,393). Block Education Officers (BEOs) are focusing on the last category of students and are working to ensure majority of them pass out successfully in the forthcoming exams,” added the DDPI.

Maintaining that the resource team had prepared model question papers for the benefit of the students, Pandu said, “A question and answer model papers is given to students to enable them score a minimum of 40 marks in the public examination. The department is also visiting the houses of weak students to inform their parents about the student’s expected performance. Students who are travelling from distant places are being given accommodation in student hostels to prepare for the all important examination. This has benefited many students.”

“Zoom meetings are also being held with all government and aided school heads dedicating two hours to each school to guide them to prepare students for the examination. This apart, motivational speakers are also being invited to address the students in order to instil confidence to face the examination without fear,” added H.K. Pandu.