HC extends JC of Darshan, 16 others to Sept. 12
September 10, 2024

Bengaluru: The Judge of 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court has further extended the Judicial Custody (JC) of actor Darshan and 16 other accused in the murder case of Renukaswamy of Chitradurga, to Sept. 12.

Following the end of period of judicial custody of all the 17 accused on Sept. 9 (Monday), they were produced before the Court through video conference, from the respective jails they are currently lodged, in different parts of the State.

Darshan, the Accused-2 in the case was produced before the Court from Ballari Central Prison, while Pavithra Gowda, the Accused-1 in the case was produced from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, Bengaluru, while the remaining accused were produced from the jails in Mysuru, Ballari, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura.

After the accused were produced before the Court, the Public Prosecutor sought time to physically provide the copies of the charge sheet to the counsels of all the 17 accused, to which the Judge obliged.

The submission was made to the Court that, with the accused lodged in different jails of the State, the bail process would be delayed further, if the charge sheet has to reach the hands of the accused. All the accused have been produced before the Court through video conference and the charge sheet can be given to their respective advocates upon their (accused) consent.

The Judge sought information on the advocates appearing for other accused Nandeesh, Raghavendra, Jagadish, Pavan, Anukumar, Dhanraj, Ravishankar, Vinay, Pradoosh, Nagaraj, Lakshman, Deepak Kumar, Karthik, Keshavamurthy and Nikhil Nayak.

‘Stop media from revealing charge sheet info’

Darshan has filed an application at the High Court seeking a order restraining media from  revealing the contents of the charge sheet filed by the Police in Renukaswamy murder case.

The advocate appearing for Darshan has contended that, the charge sheet contains information on the role of his client in the murder case. There are also crucial details related to how Renukaswamy was tortured. Hence, the Court should restrain media from screening such details, the advocate added.

