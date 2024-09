September 10, 2024

Mandya: Mandya Police have arrested three more persons involved in the female foeticide cases in Pandavapura, Bellur and Melukote Police limits taking the number of arrests to 18.

The Police have seized a four-wheeler used for the crime from the accused.

Those arrested are Shankar, Naveen and Jabbar.

All the three accused have been remanded to Judicial custody on Sunday.