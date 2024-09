September 10, 2024

Mysuru: Falkia Khan, the Brand Ambassador of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), has set a record in Hi-Vibe Book of World Records as an ‘Exceptional Achievements of a Young Girl in Her Academic and Non-Academic Domain’ for energetic achievers platform.

Daughter of A. Ajaj Ulla Khan and Farheen Khan, residents of Rajivnagar, Falkia is pursuing her 2nd PU (PCMB) at St. Joseph’s PU College for Girls in Sathagalli.