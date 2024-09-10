Winners of Young Scientist Award

September 10, 2024

Mysuru: Two Ph.D students from Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology and Regenerative Medicine, Department of Biochemistry, JSS Medical College, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) — H.K. Shreyas and Shuchi O. Charmanna — have received the Young Scientist Award at the National Conference on OMICS in Redefining Healthcare (ORAH-2024) organised by Jubilee Centre for Medical Research, Thrissur, Kerala, recently.

Both are conducting their research study for Ph.D under the mentorship of Prof. Prasanna K. Santhekadur.

Shreyas bagged the Young Scientist Award in the Oral Presentation of the Bioinformatics section and Shuchi got the Young Scientist Award in the Poster Presentation of the Genomics section.

The National Conference was sponsored by DST-SERB and CSIR.