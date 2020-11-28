HC warns to initiate contempt proceedings against MCC Chief
November 28, 2020

Mysuru: Karnataka High Court has warned of initiating contempt proceedings against the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner for his failure to file a status report on under-construction illegal building that was causing obstruction to people’s movement, in city.

Uday Kumar and four others from Mysuru, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in HC contending that the commercial building being constructed by Nuchikatte at an important circle in N.R. Mohalla, was obstructing people’s movement.

A Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice A.S. Oka, had ordered the MCC on Sept. 22 to file Action Taken Report (ATR) report within four weeks. However, the MCC had failed to file it. When the case came up for hearing yesterday, the CJ expressed his displeasure over non-filing of report by the MCC Commissioner within the stipulated time (four weeks), and warned him of initiating the contempt proceeding against him if he fails to file the same within four weeks. The case was posted to January 12, 2021.

When contacted, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said Zonal Officers would attend Courts in cases pertaining to the PILs. He came to know about non-submission of ATR to HC based on its verdict on Sept. 22. 

As per HC direction, he would collect all information about the case and furnish the report                          to HC soon.

