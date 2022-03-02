HCG Bharath Cancer Hospital introduces molecular imaging for advanced cancer treatment

March 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology, an exclusive hospital treating cancer patients, has introduced a state-of-the-art molecular imaging PET CT scanner (Gallium scan) for advanced cancer treatment, a first-of-its-kind in Mysuru.

A Gallium scan is a diagnostic test that looks for infection, inflammation and tumours. Gallium is a radioactive molecule, which is mixed into a solution. Aside from the injection, the test is painless and requires very little preparation.

After evaluating the results from the Gallium scan, doctors can stage the disease more accurately and in turn help in achieving better treatment outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Executive Director at HCG and Chairman of Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology, said, “We are elated to introduce molecular imaging PET CT scanner (Gallium scan), the latest technology at our hospital which will help in faster and accurate detection of tumours. Patients will be benefited as it requires a shorter examination time to determine the precise location of tumours. The right diagnosis could be one of the best weapons against cancer.”

“We have brought high-quality care through a linear accelerator, PET scan, a pathology lab and a multi-disciplinary clinic. These are all the necessary things needed to achieve high-quality cancer care with good outcomes at an affordable cost,” he added.

Dr. K.G. Kallur, Director – Molecular imaging, HCG, said “Cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality among adults in India. We are introducing a new PET CT diagnostic tool called Onco view pet scan which is a proprietary molecule. Only two centres in the world offer this technology — one in Germany, second in HCG Bengaluru and now third will be introduced in Mysuru at Bharath Cancer Hospital.”

“Though we have had PET scans since 2014, we have upgraded with the latest one. Apart from the above facilities, we are also going to introduce two new scans, for which the patient had to travel to Bengaluru. Earlier diagnosis of prostate cancer was not available in the city due to the unavailability of isotopes, but from now on these isotopes will be developed in Mysuru itself. Results will be available within a few minutes and the charge for this scan is very minimal,” he said.

Dr. M.S. Vishveshwara, Chief Radiation Oncologist & Medical Superintendent and Dr. K.M. Amogh, Senior, Onco Radiologist, HCG Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology, were present during the launch.