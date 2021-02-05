Celebrating the spirit of cancer patients

February 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO), Mysuru, in association with the Pink Hope – Patient Support Group, observed World Cancer Day yesterday by organising an interaction between cancer survivors and patients to boost their morale and understand their cancer journey.

A group of 20 cancer survivors from Pink Hope interacted with cancer patients at the programme attended by Dr. T. Amarnath, District Health Officer (DHO) and Dr. Asna Urooj, Chairperson, Department of Food Science and Nutrition, University of Mysore, as chief guests.

Dr. M.S. Vishveshwara, Chief Radiation Oncologist and Medical Superintendent, spoke on the importance of the day.

Pink Hope Group encourages people to discuss about their experiences with others living with cancer, which can help them bounce back to life.

District Health Officer Dr. T. Amarnath presenting memento to a cancer survivor during World Cancer Day programme at Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology in city yesterday.

Devaki, a breast cancer survivor said, “Our aim is to support cancer survivors and give patients the hope of revival. It takes a lot of positivity and determination to fight the disease.”

“Fighting cancer is a battle and one needs to be positive. I thrived all the hurdles and today I’m a winner, celebrating my life,” said Sharada, a cervical cancer survivor.

Nirmala Krishna Murthy, Chief Operating Officer, BHIO, said “As specialist in cancer care, we understand the role of moral support, encouragement and confidence building in cancer patients during their treatments. It is important to celebrate this day because we need to spread awareness about the disease and that it is curable. Thus, this is a perfect opportunity for all survivors not only to celebrate with their loved ones but also to share their stories of hope to others and giving them strength.”

The Hospital has a strong and dedicated team of doctors: Dr. M.S. Vishveshwara, Chief Radiation Oncologist and Medical Superintendent with 30 years of experience in Oncology; Dr. Y.S. Madhavi, Senior Radiation Oncologist with 27 years of experience in Oncology; Dr. B. Kavitha, Pathologist with 25 years of experience in Oncology; Dr. K.M. Amogh, Radiologist with 10 years of experience in Oncology; Dr. M. Vijaykumar, Surgical Oncologist with 10 years of experience in Oncology; Dr. K.G. Srinivas, Medical Oncologist, with 10 years of experience in Oncology; Dr. Vishwajeet Pai, Medical Oncologist, with 3 years of experience in Oncology.