‘Hunar Haat’ at Maharaja’s Grounds from tomorrow

February 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Minority Affairs Ministry’s ‘Hunar Haat’ will be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city from Feb. 6 till Feb. 14. It is a platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen and is becoming an effective way to strengthen the resolve of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘vocal for local’.

Artisans from over 25 States will take part in the mega show that will have 125 stalls. Of them, 100 stalls have been reserved for art and craft display and sale while 25 stalls have been reserved for food delicacies from all over India.

Addressing a press conference in city yesterday, Managing Director of Union Minority Development Corporation Shahabaz Ali said that the 25th edition of the event would be inaugurated on Feb. 6 at 11.30 am by Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V. Sadananda Gowda in the presence of Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Karnataka Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

The event will host over 500 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Punjab, Sikkim, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and J&K.

An array of indigenous products like Ajrakh, art metal ware, bagh print, batik, Banarasi saree, bandhej, Bastar art and herbal products, block print, brass metal bangles, cane and bamboo products, canvas painting, chikankari, copper bell, dry flowers, handloom textile, Kalamkari, Mangalgiri, Kota silk, lac bangles, leather products, pashmina shawls, Rampuri violin, wooden and iron toys, Kantha embroidery, brass products, crystal glass items, sandalwood products, etc. will be available at ‘Hunar Haat,’ Shahabaz Ali said.

‘Hunar Haat’ has proved to be immensely beneficial and encouraging for artisans and craftsmen as lakhs of people visit the event and purchase indigenous handmade products of artisans on large scale. People can also enjoy traditional delicacies from different parts of the country at the event. More than 5 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last about 5 years through the event, he added.

Entry for the exhibition (from 11 am to 10 pm) will be free and every evening, the audience will be entertained through cultural programmes. The exhibition will be held following all COVID guidelines and measures like thermal screening and sanitisation would be in place. Manager of District Minority Development Department B.N. Nagendra was present in the press conference.