Kergalli, Ajjayyanahundi Lakes to get new lease of life

February 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Kergalli Lake in Jayapura Hobli and Ajjayyanahundi Lake near Dattagalli are set to get a new lease of life within two months following directions from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri who has asked the officials to restore the Lakes.

Visiting Ajjayyanahundi Lake and other water bodies on Wednesday, the DC asked the officials from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Department of Minor Irrigation to ensure that there is no encroachment of Lake properties.

MUDA officers have been directed to desilt the Kergalli Lake, put up a fence around the water body and ensure that sewage does not enter the Lake. They have to make a provision for the sewage flow through the UGD instead of letting waste water into the Lake.

While the MCC has been given the responsibility of restoring the Ajjayyanahundi Lake, the Minor Irrigation Department officials have to take up the work on filling water into the Lakes after their restoration. Protective bunds must be built around both the Lakes and provisions must be made for fencing and all necessary protection.

She told the Minor Irrigation Department officials to take up the work on filling water into these Lakes. The MCC has been directed to put up boards at these Lakes with a warning against dumping of debris and waste anywhere around the water bodies. She asked the officials to take strict action against people who discard debris and garbage.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, Superintending Engineer Shankar, MCC Zone Superintending Engineer Biligiri Rangaswamy, Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, MCC Zone 3 Commissioner T.S. Sathyamurthy and others were present.