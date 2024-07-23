HDK also a beneficiary of MUDA alternative site: KPCC Spokesperson

July 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has turned the tables on Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), accusing the latter of also being a beneficiary of alternative site at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Addressing a press meet in city on Monday, Lakshmana vowed to disclose all before the media in Bengaluru, about the way HDK opted to get sites, along with incriminating documents. He alleged that the role of BJP and JD(S) leaders is more in MUDA scam, including BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra.

He (Vijayendra) has carried out irregularities in the name of his cousin (son of his aunt, the sister of his father and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa). But attempts are being made to portray CM Siddaramaiah, as a culprit in the scam, with BJP leaders forcing Jawaraiah (grandson of late Ninga, the original owner of 3.16 acres of land at Kesare, that was later bought by CM’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy), to lodge a complaint with Deputy Commissioner, he alleged.

On MP Yaduveer

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has not visited the rain affected areas and hear the grievances of people, with both Mysuru and Kodagu receiving rainfall. Power supply is disrupted in several places and a landslide has occurred on National Highway in Madikeri. But still, the MP has failed to respond to the woes of the people, he said.

“Despite losing the recent Lok Sabha polls (to Wadiyar), I have visited over 40 places, but you (Wadiyar) made a perfunctory visit to Madikeri and conducted District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, received felicitation and did a photo op at Mysuru City Railway Station,” Lakshmana chided Yaduveer.

Develop N.R. Constituency

He also insisted that Yaduveer should think over developing N.R. Assembly Constituency too, where he has secured 65,000 votes. During the tenure of Congress Government at the Centre, funds to the tune of Rs. 2,000 crore had been released under JnNURM. Hence, Yaduveer should focus on development works, he demanded.

City Congress President R. Murthy, former Zilla Panchayat President B.M. Ramu, former Corporator Shivanna, District Congress Spokesman K. Mahesh and Sevadal leader Girish were present at the press meet.