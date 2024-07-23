Expired snacks, beverages dumped along Varuna Canal

July 23, 2024

Thousands of toxic materials, cartons of energy drinks threaten public safety and environmental health

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of expired and toxic snack packets, flavoured milk, energy drinks, fruit and aerated beverage pouches, mini containers and bottles from reputed manufacturing companies have been irresponsibly dumped by miscreants on Varuna Canal embankment near Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Nagar.

The banks of the Canal are filled with colourful packets, cartons and hazardous plastic wrappers and covers. This waste poses a severe threat to the local population, children and animals, prompting urgent calls from environmentalists and the public to file criminal cases against the dealers and suppliers of such expired consumables.

For years, certain dealers have been disposing of expired food and beverage items recklessly, bypassing proper scientific disposal methods. They have been dumping these hazardous materials along roadsides, stormwater drains, Government Gomala land, at the foot of Chamundi Hill and in open fields.

This negligence has already caused significant harm, including the death of livestock in areas like Gundurao Nagar and Gaurishankar Nagar, where animals succumbed to respiratory and digestive issues after ingesting the contaminated waste.

Compromising public safety

Despite the gravity of the situation, some dealers and suppliers continue to exhibit dangerous practices that compromise public safety. Even though regulatory compliance is required to handle such products, these dealers are flouting law by indiscriminately discarding expired items. Immediate legal action and stringent enforcement are crucial to address this growing environmental and public health crisis.

The reckless dumping of expired beverages and containers along the Varuna Canal embankment has sparked serious alarm among local residents. These discarded items, which attract curious children, pose a significant risk of life-threatening consequences if consumed.

Despite clear directives for the scientific disposal of expired food and beverages, many dealers are circumventing proper procedures by dumping waste in remote areas or on the outskirts. This ongoing issue demonstrates a disturbing pattern of negligence that compromises both public safety and environmental health.

Greens call for action

“Dumping of expired products poses severe risks to both human and animal health. The responsible parties must be identified and held accountable to prevent further incidents,” said S. Shailajesha, an environmental activist.

To prevent further harm, environmental activists have demanded immediate and stringent actions. The District Administration, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Police must act decisively to remove the waste and identify those responsible for this environmental crime.

Legal action must be pursued against the companies involved, leveraging package codes to trace and penalise the negligent dealers. The failure to address this issue promptly risks escalating the problem and causing even greater harm in the future, stated the concerned citizens.