4,000 houses to be allotted in KR Constituency in the next three years: MLA Srivatsa

July 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsa has assured to take measures to allot 4,000 houses to houseless in the next three years.

He was speaking during a programme organised to symbolically distribute the title deeds, release of rights documents and No Objection Certificates (NOC), to the beneficiaries of Ashraya Houses of KR Constituency — Savitri, Kamalamma, Shivarudra, Lakshmamma and Krishnamurthy — at the Old Council Hall of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) recently.

Srivatsa said: “Measures have been taken to construct and allot houses under Ashraya and other schemes in KR Constituency. The beneficiaries should not sell the houses at any cost and neither should they rent it out. Instead they should reside in the houses allotted to them.”

Besides, a multi-storeyed building is being constructed at Lalithadripura and 1,660 more housing units will be built, with the works expected to start soon. Funds have been earmarked for building 395 housing units for Scheduled Caste (SC) beneficiaries, added MLA Srivatsa.

While the errors in documents are being rectified and the housing units are being allotted at Ashokapuram, measures will be taken to construct the houses for poor having lands of their own, with the financial assistance provided by the Government, said the KR MLA.

“When I was elected as MLA one year ago, there were complaints about non-issuance of title deeds and release of rights document. Taking them into cognisance, the steps are taken to solve them, after discussing with the officials. The Government schemes should not derail and the poor should not be harassed for money while extending the benefits of Government schemes to them,” cautioned Srivatsa.

Additional Commissioner of MCC Kusuma said that the relevant preparations were made to distribute all the documents together, after taking into note the plight of the people who were running from pillar to post, due to the delay in getting title deeds.

Jayaram of Ashraya Committee, Office Assistant Umesh and Madan were present.