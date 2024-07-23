7 Budgets, 7 Sarees: Tribute to India’s handloom heritage
News

7 Budgets, 7 Sarees: Tribute to India’s handloom heritage

July 23, 2024

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore an off-white Mangalgiri saree with a magenta border from Andhra Pradesh to present the full Budget for 2024-25. Earlier in Feb. 2024, she wore a blue saree with Kantha stitch work, famous in West Bengal, while presenting the 2024 interim Budget.

In 2023, she opted for a red temple border saree, belonging to the Karnataka Dharwad region’s Ilkal silk saree with Kasuti work, which is hand-woven. In 2022, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a brown Bomkai saree, paying tribute to the handloom of Odisha from the Ganjam district.

In 2021, she chose an off-white Pochampally saree, known for its unique patterns, from Pochampally Village in Hyderabad. In 2020, she wore a yellow silk saree with a matching blouse to present the Budget. Yellow is considered a symbol of prosperity in India, and her saree was seen as symbolising the country’s rich culture and wealth.

In 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the traditional Budget briefcase with a red ‘bahi khata,’ symbolising prosperity, adorned with golden threads and a national emblem on top. She wore a pink Mangalgiri saree with golden borders on this occasion.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching