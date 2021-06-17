No illegality in my tenure: MUDA Chairman

June 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Responding to the allegation made by former Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri that irregularity has been committed in Kergalli Survey Number 115 to create fake records for land ownership to claim compensation from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev has clarified that an investigation will be ordered in the very next MUDA meeting.

Addressing a press conference at his office this morning, Rajeev said that the land acquisition by MUDA at Kergalli for R.T. Nagar Layout was not done after he took over as MUDA Chairman. “There are discrepancies in land records and our investigation has proved that compensation has been paid to non-existent land. We will investigate and take action,” he said.

The notification of land acquisition was done in 2001 and 2003 for 185.25 acres and the land was acquired in 2005. R.T. Nagar Layout was formed in 2009 and 2010 for 44.20 acres.

Accordingly, compensation was paid from 2003 till 2012. “Due to confusion in certain land records and wrong surveys without examining the actual root records, compensation has been paid to some non-existent lands extending up to 7 acres. Steps will be taken to take back the awarded compensation and legal action will be taken,” MUDA Chairman Rajeev said.

Kurubarahalli issue: MUDA has paid Rs. 24 lakh to advocates

On the Kurubarahalli Survey Number 4 issue where certain areas have been declared as private property by the Karnataka High Court, MUDA Chairman Rajeev said that MUDA has paid Rs. 24 lakh to advocates to fight in favour of the Government in the Supreme Court.

“Yes, based on the direction from the Deputy Commissioner, MUDA has paid Rs. 20 lakh to noted Supreme Court advocate Harish Salve and Rs. 4 lakh to another advocate. MUDA has a stake in this and we have created K.C. Layout and Siddarthanagar,” Rajeev said.

On 500 resolutions: Regarding other allegation made by Rohini Sindhuri that more than 500 resolutions were passed under Rajeev and these need to be probed, the MUDA Chairman said that none of the subjects were passed as resolutions without placing before the MUDA Board. “I have not taken any unilateral decision. Each subject has been discussed in detail and passed in a transparent manner without any room for doubt and without any shady dealings. We have not violated any law,” he said.

“Basically land survey is the job of Revenue Department and we have taken up the survey as MUDA has acquired land at Kergalli for R.T. Nagar Layout. Regarding land conversion too, there is no question of manipulating the records and we state the facts whether it is commercial, agricultural or residential. There is no illegality here,” Rajeev clarified.

Land conversion: On the former DC’s rescinding of the order that allowed conversion of 1.39 acres of agricultural land for commercial purposes in Survey Number 124/2 at Lingambudhi village, Rajeev said that the DC’s order will be implemented and the resolution will be cleared in the next meeting. “The order to convert the land was made by the then DC on 28.11.2016 and I have no role to play here,” he clarified.

S.R. Mahesh and myself are just friends: On the reports that K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh is his (Rajeev’s) business partner, the MUDA Chairman said, “I and Mahesh are just friends and not business partners. I have been in the business since the last 10 years and I have paid taxes to conduct a transparent business.”