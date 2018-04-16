HDK to conclude campaigning  at Chamundeshwari tonight

Mysuru: State JD(S) President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who launched his three-day second round of Road Show in Chamundeshwari constituency on April. 14, began his last day of the campaign from Hootagalli on the outskirts of the city this morning.

Even as Kumaraswamy arrived on his customised campaign vehicle at Hootagalli on Mysuru-Hunsur Road at about 11am, thousands of people, who had gathered, cheered him and showered flowers on him. As the huge crowd converged on the Road, traffic movement on the ever busy Mysuru-Hunsur Road was badly affected for some time.

The JD(S) leader later went to Belavadi where he addressed a huge gathering at Maramma Circle along with Chamundeshwari candidate G. T. Devegowda, who will file his nomination on Apr.20.

Appealing the voters to throw out the corrupt Congress Government, he said that if voted to power, the JD(S) will give top priority for addressing burning issues such as farm crisis and unemployment.

HDK is expected to cover over 30 villages, most of them in Yelwal Hobli, before concluding his campaign tonight.