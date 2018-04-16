Solutions to stop foul smell at Kukkarahalli Lake

Mysuru: The foul smell is once again emanating from the north bund of Kukkarahalli Lake on Hunsur Road creating problems for walkers. The only solution to prevent the foul smell is the use of Optimum Release of Sterile Ions (ORSI).

In an official letter to the University of Mysore In-charge Vice Chancellor Prof.C. Basavaraju, Non-official Member, Karnataka Lake Protection and Development Authority, Prof. K.M. Jayaramaiah has suggested that ORSI must be used to stop the foul smell and the underground drain pipe near the Senate Bhavan must be changed.

“As the summer season is here, the growth of blue green algae increases and once it grows it will not have sufficient food. Thus it starts emanating foul smell. Hence, one of the solutions is to spray the area with ORSI to prevent the growth of algae and foul smell,” he said.

The underground drain pipe that runs from Manasagangothri Students Hostel is just of six inch thickness and whenever it breaks the sewage water flows into Kukkarahalli Lake.

Though the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has repaired the pipe several times it has not helped. Hence, a 300 mm pipe must be installed, he said.