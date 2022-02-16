Health at his Fingertips!

February 16, 2022

96-year-old began Mudra Therapy journey at 80

Nonagenarian finds relief through Mudra Therapy

The strides in modern medicine is a real boon and has proved beneficial to mankind. But sadly our focus has been so much on modern healing methods that we have lost faith in several alternative healing systems that have existed in our country since hundreds of years. It’s time to look back and get the benefits of old wisdom.

At 96, Prof. D.V.S. Iyer, a retired Chief Engineer, is as sprightly as a 26-year-old and proudly says his health is at his fingertips! Prof. Iyer is a keen follower of Mudra Therapy, one of the many non-medical therapeutic measures followed in India, the knowledge of which caught his attention when he was 80. Today Prof. Iyer’s book ‘Art and Science of Mudras ­— Healing at your finger tips’ has seen five editions, after its first edition was printed in 2018.

Apana Mudra

Iyer confesses that as an octogenarian, when he accidentally learnt about Mudra Therapy from his nephew, he was sceptical and wondered how a mere positioning of fingers in a certain posture can cure illness. That was until one day he had a severe headache and decided to try one of the mudras.

He did find a lot of relief and his scepticism turned into curiosity and interest to know more about the ancient healing method. A deeper study on this science and practising it on himself led Prof. Iyer firmly believe in the benefits of this healing method, which not only provides a lot of relief from common ailments but has absolutely no side-effects.

Mudras are self-healing system, minimising dependence of medicines. They are special postures formed by positioning of the fingers into shapes made by touching, bending, twisting or inter-locking the fingers. A part of the science of Ayurveda, these mystical positioning of fingers is considered as corrective remote control switches used to channelise, regulate or enhance the flow of energy through nerve channels called nadis.

Shankh Mudra

As an Engineer, Prof. Iyer is as fascinated by the designing of our body just as any strong engineering structure! Our body has a self-sustaining and self-healing system for many disorders. He talks about how the Creator has bestowed our hands with healing power and made the palm of our hand like an energy control panel with fingers as switches which can control and heal. This healing technique is greatly assisted by mudras, which can be traced to the puranas more than 5,000 years ago.

Mudras are unwittingly a part of everyone’s daily life, irrespective of caste and creed.

As his confidence in the therapy grew, his well-wishers Dr. B.R. Pai of Vijay Foundation and R. Narayan (now late) of Raghulal & Co., encouraged him to put his knowledge into a practical guide which even a lay person can understand. It is, as the author says, a guide for those looking for a self-regulatory therapeutic, self-care system for their health disorders.

Vata-Naashak Mudra

“I agree there are many books on mudras. But my practical guide has very little of theory and pictorial illustrations of the mudras, which makes it very easy for the reader to follow. Though there are different categories of mudras, this guide talks about the Hasta Mudra.” says Prof. Iyer.

Though there are different mudras for different ailments, the daily practice of six essential mudras enhances wellness and helps one keep general good health.

Jnana Mudra (early morning); Prithvi Mudra (mid morning); Apana Mudra (after lunch); Vayu Mudra (after lunch) and Prana Mudra (night) for 10 minutes each are a ready reckoner for good health, claims Prof. Iyer.

The beauty of most of the mudras are that they can be practiced from wherever you are — sitting, walking, standing, reading, etc.

“The knowledge of a doctor is unparalleled and as I said earlier, modern medicine is a real boon. But for many simple ailments you need not run to a doctor. Practice such healing techniques. Yes, consult a doctor when you don’t find relief at all. Mudra Therapy especially is an absolutely safe technique which does not stress the body in any way. It is just a gentle touch of the finger tips for a specific period,” says Prof. Iyer.

Prof. Iyer, who resides with his wife Saraswathi, aged 88, at V.V. Mohalla, has three daughters and two sons. Daughters Uma and Hema are Post-Graduates in Sanskrit and into social work while another daughter Dr. Suma is a Gynaecologist in Coimbatore and her husband Dr. Natarajan, a Cardiologist in Coimbatore. Iyer’s son Dr. Ravi is a Neonatologist and his wife too. Another son Hari is an Architect Planner and a Professor at a University in Japan.