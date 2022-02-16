On Lata’s death
February 16, 2022

Sir,

This refers to Dr. Javeed Nayeem’s article titled “The double anguish of Lata Mangeshkar’s death!” (Star of Mysore dated Feb.13).

Dr. Javeed has not only paid tribute to the legendary singer, who has enthralled millions by her songs both in the country and abroad through her melodious voice but also highlighted the dignified life she lived throughout her career in spite of being a part of the glamour world. Her appearance in both print and electronic media is the proof.

Dr. Javeed Nayeem has rightly condemned the way in which she was shown in videos when she was hospitalised.

She would have felt insulted and outraged if she had lived and saw those videos. Those persons responsible for such videos should be punished so that nobody can dare to attack the privacy of anybody in future.

– Altaf Ahmed, S.S. Nagar, Mysuru, 14.2.2022

