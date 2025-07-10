Heart attack scare: MAHAN doctors to assist Jayadeva Hospital

July 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a novel initiative aimed at easing the pressure on doctors at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (Jayadeva Hospital), Mysuru, cardiologists and diagnostic specialists affiliated with MAHAN (Mysore Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Clinics and Diagnostic Centres) have volunteered their services to help manage the sudden surge in patients.

The idea was proposed this morning by Star of Mysore (SOM) to MAHAN’s Immediate Past President, Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem, also a SOM columnist, who described the initiative as “unique” and immediately welcomed the suggestion. “This will greatly help both the public and Jayadeva Hospital, Mysuru,” he said.

“There are many reputed cardiologists and diagnostic experts within MAHAN and we are ready to step in to ease the burden on Jayadeva doctors. The hospital is witnessing a heavy influx of patients seeking cardiac care and the situation is overwhelming the medical staff. MAHAN is prepared to offer voluntary services to help tide over the crisis,” Dr. Nayeem added.

Dr. K.S. Ravindranath, Acting Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, also welcomed the proposal.

Speaking to SOM, he said, “The involvement of MAHAN’s cardiologists and diagnostic specialists will not only ease the workload but also boost the morale of our doctors. The Mysuru branch of Jayadeva Hospital is currently handling between 1,000 and 1,500 patients daily — most of them seeking heart check-ups. The voluntary support will make a big difference.”

He said, “I will discuss this with Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent of Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru and make a formal request to MAHAN.”

Meanwhile, the crowd at Jayadeva Hospital showed no signs of thinning this morning. Long queues continued to form outside the hospital as people from Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan and Chamarajanagar arrived in large numbers seeking cardiac evaluation and treatment.