Dasara-2025: Grand fair but… no connectivity by Air

July 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced grand plans to celebrate Dasara this year, a persistent concern continues to cloud the festivities — Mysuru’s steadily declining air connectivity. The shrinking number of flights to and from the city is not only deterring tourists but also discouraging entrepreneurs eyeing investments.

Mysuru Dasara, a globally renowned cultural event, draws thousands of visitors from across India and abroad. Tourists typically explore not only Mysuru’s iconic heritage sites but also nearby destinations in adjoining districts, boosting the regional economy and tourism prospects. Yet, despite this potential, limited flight options have become a bottleneck.

Visitors prefer air travel. While Mysuru does have an airport, its current connectivity is dismal. At present, direct flights operate only to Chennai and Hyderabad.

Chennai and Hyderabad flights

Currently, IndiGo Airlines operates flights from Mysuru to Chennai and Hyderabad. However, even this limited service has suffered setbacks. Now, the Chennai route has seen cancellations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, leaving just four operating days. The airline has provided no official explanation for this.

Previously, Mysuru had direct flights to Belagavi, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Kochi and Goa, but all these services were suspended within months of launch. At one point, IndiGo ran two daily flights to Chennai.

Beyond tourism, these cutbacks have broader implications. Inconsistent flight schedules impact business mobility and investor confidence, factors crucial for Mysuru’s aspirations of becoming an economic hub.

Commercial interests have a say here

Private air operators make decisions based on their commercial interests. The recent reduction in IndiGo’s Chennai flights is due to operational reasons.

Discussions are underway to establish connectivity with Kerala. However, since these are private carriers, decisions are commercially driven. Despite that, we are doing our best to press for improved connectivity. IndiGo has also discontinued its Goa service, and I have personally written to the airline expressing my concern. The runway expansion is progressing, with land acquisition in its final stages. We expect work to begin within a month.

— Yaduveer Wadiyar, MP, Mysuru-Kodagu

Urgent need for proactive steps

Despite the CM’s plans for a grand Dasara, the absence of reliable flight services is already impacting tourist inflow. The suspension of the Goa route is especially puzzling, considering it had an 80 percent seat occupancy.

The usual justification points to the need for runway expansion. But with Mysuru being the Chief Minister’s hometown, the lack of urgency raises serious concerns about political will.

Earlier, when Prathap Simha was the Mysuru-Kodagu MP, he would frequently visit Delhi and expedite infrastructure-related matters. The current MP must show similar commitment and take proactive steps to address these pressing issues.

— B.S. Prashanth, President, Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru

Runway expansion is crucial for more flights

Currently, there are flights to Chennai and Hyderabad. IndiGo has temporarily suspended service to Chennai for three days a week until mid-September. Discussions were held with Air Kerala regarding the launch of direct flights to Kerala by the end of July. However, we have not received any official update from the airline so far. For the introduction of new routes and larger aircraft operations, the expansion of the runway is critical.

— J.R. Anoop, Director, Mysore Airport

Lack of flights affecting tourist numbers

Mysuru’s declining air connectivity is directly affecting tourist numbers. At the same time, industrialists who were exploring investment opportunities are beginning to reconsider due to the city’s poor flight access. Mysuru has immense tourism potential, but enhancing air connectivity must be treated as a top priority. Unfortunately, both the State and Central Governments appear indifferent. Flights continue to be withdrawn and when questioned, the standard response is that the city lacks adequate aviation infrastructure. That’s no longer acceptable.

— C. Narayanagowda, President, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association