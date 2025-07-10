Guru Purnima: Devotees throng Sai Baba Temples, Raghavendra Mutts

July 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Sai Baba Temples and Raghavendra Swamy Mutts across the city witnessed heavy rush of devotees on the occasion of Guru Purnima today. Devotees were seen queuing up in large numbers at temples on Thyagaraja Road, Ramakrishnanagar, Ramanuja Road, Jayalakshmipuram, N.S. Road, Krishnamurthypuram and other locations to seek blessings.

At Sri Prasanna Sai Mandira on Thyagaraja Road where the 87th Guru Purnima celebrations will be held for five-days, puja rituals began at 7.30 am with priests performing Kakada Aarti, Maha Ganapati Puja, Abhisheka, Mahalaksharchane and other rituals before distribution of prasadam. Devotees donated milk to perform abhisheka to the idol of Sai Baba.

Grand procession of Sai Baba will be taken out on July 12 at 10.30 pm and Uyyalotsava will be held on July 13 at 7 pm.

Shayanotsava and Swarna Bhanda Visarjane will be on July 14 at 8.30 pm followed by Under Ground Darshan at 9 pm. The Under Ground Darshan will also be held on July 15 and July 16 between 9 am and 10 pm.

The temple has also organised musical concerts during the five-day celebrations at 7.30 pm every day as follows:

July 10: Jugalbandi – Karnatak Classical Music Concert by Vidu Jyothi Ravindran, Mysuru (veena), Amruthavarshini Bhargav, Mysuru (violin) and Punith Pandit, Mysuru (flute).

July 11: Sugama Sangeetha and Devotional Songs by Hamsini S. Kumar and troupe, Mysuru.

July 13: Swaralaya Vadya Sangeetha by Vid. Ravikumar and troupe, Mysuru.

July 14: Bhajan by Ganavisharada Sangeetha and troupe.