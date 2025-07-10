‘Shakti’ scheme to hit 500 crore users soon
‘Shakti’ scheme to hit 500 crore users soon

July 10, 2025

So far 493 crore women passengers have travelled in KSRTC buses; value of free tickets issued is Rs. 12,511 crore

Bengaluru: Shakti, one of the five successful guarantee schemes of the State Government, that offers free travel for women in KSRTC buses, will be hitting 500 crore women travellers soon.

Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy said, the lucky woman who buys the ticket meeting 500 crore passenger in number, will be rewarded with a prize.  

Minister Reddy said, the State Government implemented five guarantee schemes announced prior to 2023 Assembly polls. Shakti scheme has met with an overwhelming response inching towards setting a new milestone in the transport sector.

In a short span of two years since the Shakti scheme was implemented on July 11, 2023, the number of women travellers will be touching a whopping record of 500 crore passengers, with 493 crore women travelling so far, comprising all the four Transport Corporations in the State, he said.

The average daily ridership of women in buses is in the range of 70 to 75 lakh, that sums up to 493 crore passengers, with the value of free tickets issued calculated at Rs. 12,511 crore, he added.

It is estimated that, by next Monday, the total number of women passengers will touch 500 crore. It calls for a celebration and the State Guarantee Implementation Authority along with Transport Department will be hosting the success meet at all district and taluk levels in the State, added Transport Minister.

