Heavy rains pound Kodagu
News

Heavy rains pound Kodagu

Madikeri: With no respite from incessant rains, the Kodagu district administration has declared high alert across the district to monitor rain havoc and floods.

Even as rain continued to lash the district, the district    administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today and will take a call on declaring a holiday tomorrow also depending upon the situation this evening.

Almost all water-bodies are full to the brim and some are even overflowing, causing concern for the residents.

Most of the roads in the district are water-logged and some bridges have been submerged.

Also, vast tracts of land are inundated with rain water.

Meanwhile, the outflow from Harangi Dam was recorded at 35,000 cusecs this morning, an increase of over 10,000 cusecs from yesterday, it is learnt.

Madikeri-Mangaluru road shut  for vehicular movement: Even as the district administration is struggling to cope with pounding rains, a heavy landslide near Madenadu this morning, has forced the authorities to shut Madikeri-Mangaluru (NH-275) road for vehicular movement.

The road may be closed for several hours as it takes some time to clear the landslide and make way for traffic movement.

With the road blocked for vehicular movement, vehicles on the busy highway piled up on  either side of the road, forcing the motorists to pray for early clearance of the road to continue with their journey.

August 13, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Tusker in Trouble : Forest officials in Kodagu grapple to generate funds to treat injured elephant
Heavy rain lashes Kodagu after a brief lull
Kodagu cannot withstand tourism pressure, says green activist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching