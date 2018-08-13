 Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway re-opens after 3 days
Nanjangud:  Three days after the ever-busy Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway (NH-766) was shut for vehicular traffic due to severe water-logging on a stretch of the road near Mallanamoole Mutt where Kapila river overflowed due to incessant rainfall in Kerala, the Highway was re-opened for traffic this morning, thus bringing relief to thousands of motorists.

The Highway was closed for vehicular traffic since Friday morning and motorists were forced to take an alternative route, a detour of nearly 10 kms to reach Nanjangud from Mysuru.

Meanwhile, floods in Nanjangud town abated this morning as the inflow to Kapila and Kabini reservoirs decreased considerably.

Most parts of Nanjangud town had remained submerged for the past couple of days as water from the swollen Kapila river gushed into the town, with even the temple town’s famous Srikanteshwara Temple surrounded with nearly 3 ft. deep water and most of the cluster temples partly submerged.

But the receding of floods in the past 12 hours has brought some relief to the residents of the temple town, who are left to fend for themselves as the town is not getting piped water supply for the past few days, due to non-functioning of  motor pumps.

Meanwhile, District Minister G.T. Devegowda and Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh are likely to tour the taluk today to assess the damage caused by floods and to review relief measures.

August 13, 2018

