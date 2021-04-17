Helipad on Lalitha Mahal land: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar objects to public hearing about felling of trees

April 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Member of erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has objected to the public hearing called by the Forest Department on Apr. 23 to elicit public opinion on cutting of more than 100 trees for the proposed Heli-Tourism project in the surroundings of Lalitha Mahal Palace.

In a letter to Divisional Conservator of Forests (Territorial), Mysuru Division, Pramoda Devi has termed the public hearing as an unauthorised activity as the land in question is a not a public but a private property. The Department had publicised about the public hearing through media to be held on Apr. 23 at 11 am at Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram where public can air their opinion about tree felling.

In her letter, Pramoda Devi has referred to media reports pertaining to a land parcel situated at Survey Number 4 of Kurubarahalli — wooded area near existing Lalitha Mahal Helipad.

“It is learnt through the media reports that trees on the above land parcel are earmarked to be felled for the proposed Heli-Tourism and a public hearing in this regard is called for on 23rd April 2021 at Aranya Bhavan, by the Forest Department. I write to draw your attention to the writ petition filed by me in the High Court of Karnataka and the High Court verdict dated 19th June 2020, wherein it was held that the entire extent of Survey Number 4 is private property and the land parcel in question is part of that Survey Number,” she has stated.

She further wrote, “In the light of the above judgement, I am writing to inform you that the proposed felling of trees is unauthorised and amounts to trespassing and as such drop this unauthorised activity of public hearing, failing which I will be constrained to take necessary steps to safeguard my interest and save the trees from being felled.”