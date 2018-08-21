‘Help Kodagu, Make a Donation Today’
News

‘Help Kodagu, Make a Donation Today’

Bengaluru:  The Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office has launched an online money transfer option for those who wish to make monetary contributions towards relief and rehabilitation works in rain-ravaged Kodagu.

The online option, ‘Help Kodagu, Make a Donation Today’, was created under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund-Natural Calamity 2018.

Funds can be transferred to: State Bank of India (SBI), Vidhana Soudha Branch Account Number – 37887098605, IFSC code – SBIN0040277, MICR number – 560002419.

August 21, 2018

RELATED POSTS

4,000 reported missing in Kodagu
Heart-rending stories of people who escaped from Kodagu floods
Kodagu Rain Damage at Rs. 2,000-3,000 crore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching