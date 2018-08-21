Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office has launched an online money transfer option for those who wish to make monetary contributions towards relief and rehabilitation works in rain-ravaged Kodagu.

The online option, ‘Help Kodagu, Make a Donation Today’, was created under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund-Natural Calamity 2018.

Funds can be transferred to: State Bank of India (SBI), Vidhana Soudha Branch Account Number – 37887098605, IFSC code – SBIN0040277, MICR number – 560002419.