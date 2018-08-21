Millennium Circle in Bannimantap turns Sheep Fair for few days

Mysuru: With just a day left for Bakrid festival and variety of sheep arriving from villages since a week, the very busy Millennium Circle (LIC Circle) in Bannimantap has literally turned into a Sheep Fair.

As shepherds arrive in the afternoon with their livestock, brisk business is taking place from afternoon which goes on till midnight. With vehicles of buyers and sellers being parked haphazardly around the Circle, traffic is getting disrupted at this busy junction.

Sale of sheep is common before the Bakrid festival and the District Administration should provide space for the sellers to sell their livestock. As the District Administration and the MCC have failed to provide a suitable place for the sellers, they have been conducting business at the Circle since many years.

With a little common sense, the authorities could have provided the vehicle parking area of the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

Tourists and visitors arriving in city have to pass through the Circle to reach the city and the first thing they see is the sheep market at the Circle. If a space is provided for the sellers, such a situation would not take place and vehicular traffic would pass through the LIC junction smoothly.

Meanwhile, a few sellers said that this is a seasonal business for them which would last for about four to five days and added that if the District Administration or the MCC provide them space to conduct business during such festivities, they would move to the designated space and do business.

The sellers have urged the authorities concerned to provide them place to conduct business in future.