Flood Relief: DC clarifies

Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has clarified that the collection of relief materials to the flood-affected regions of Kodagu has not been stopped.

In a press release, the DC has said, “It has been reported in media that I have requested for stopping collection of relief materials. This is wrong.”

“I have not given any such directions. I had directed that food items should not be collected as there are sufficient food stocks in Kodagu. That was why we have directed the collected perishable foods like bread and bun to be given to patients in K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital. Biscuits, packed juice etc. are still stored in Town Hall and have not been given away,” the DC stated.

“Only those things needed by Kodagu have to be collected. Also, I have not mentioned any-where that we have stocks for one-and-a-half months. We will think of sending food only after 3-4 days, depending on the need in Kodagu,” the DC added.